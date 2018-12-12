The 2019 Capital Area Open horse show, benefiting the East Baton Rouge 4-H Foundation, will be Jan. 26-27 at LSU's Parker Coliseum, at the corner of Highland Road and South Stadium Drive.
Registration fees are $6 per rider and $8 per class. The age divisions are 13 and under, 14-18, and 19 and older.
On Saturday, the show will begin at 8:30 a.m., with the books opening at 7:30 a.m. Performance events, in order, will be showmanship, trail, novice walk-trot, walk-trot, novice Western pleasure, Western pleasure, horsemanship, Western riding, ranch pleasure, ranch riding, hunter under saddle and hunter seat equitation.
Speed events will be Sunday, with the show beginning at 11 a.m. after the books open at 10:30 a.m. The events, in order, will be quads, stake race, novice pole bending, pole bending, novice barrel racing, barrel racing, straightaway barrels and arena race.
For information, contact Britt Chandler at (225) 281-2748 or brittmchandler@gmail.com.