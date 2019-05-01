Cat Haven will raise money to support its no-kill mission during its Cinco de Meow bowling tournament from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Circle Bowl's Galactic Bowling alley, 8878 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge.
Participants in the Cinco de Meow bowling tournament will enjoy three games of 9-pin, no-tap bowling and a friendly competition for prizes, awards and bragging rights. Registration for a team of four players costs $175 and includes food and soda for the table, rental shoes and limited-edition event T-shirts for each player, as well as access to a cash bar, silent auction and other games and prizes. Team registration can be purchased at www.cathaven.org.
The Louisiana Enhancement Center is partnering with Cat Haven for the Cinco de Meow fundraiser in memory of Isabel Booty, the daughter of Dr. Billy Booty Jr. Learn more at www.isabelspromise.com.