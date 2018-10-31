Through the Baton Rouge Big Buddy Program, St. George firefighter Jonathan Dixon has been matched with 9-year-old Ja'Marion Holmes, who began their mentoring relationship with a visit to St. George Fire Station 63 on Antioch Road, where Dixon works on a rescue crew.
Ja'Marion, who was named honorary firefighter "Chief Jay" for the day, quickly met the firefighters and dived into the activities of the station. He got to do a little hose handling, knocking down a traffic cone with a water stream. He got a tour of the trucks and the fire station and even put on Dixon's turnout gear. When he asked if he could help wash the fire truck, his fellow firefighters were happy to assist him.