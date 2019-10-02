Retired educators from across the state will gather Oct. 21-23 for the fall meeting of the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association at the Baton Rouge Marriott, 5500 Hilton Ave.
The fall meeting, with the theme “Celebrate Retirement Down by the Riverside," will include an Oct. 22 panel discussion with the Louisiana Public School Coalition, which collectively represents the interests of tens of thousands of education professionals, paraprofessionals, employees and retirees.
Guest speakers will include Ashley Franklin and Joey David from the Louisiana State Museums; Leea Russell, the director of education for the Greater Baton Rouge Arts Council; Amy Wold, the director of communications for the Water Institute of the Gulf; and Dana Vicknair, the director of the Teachers’ Retirement System of Louisiana.
This event is open to the public, and registration is free. For information about meeting registration and hotel reservations, visit www.lrta.net/fallmeeting.