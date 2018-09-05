Eleven years ago, when Leroy Hayward was born prematurely, he weighed 4 pounds, 7 ounces.
"At one point, we were told he would not make it," his mother, Sherilyn Hayward, said. "Well, Leroy has made it! Over the years, Leroy has developed tremendously and wants to give back to the people that have helped him. We are grateful to the March of Dimes for their commitment to help give every baby a fighting chance."
Leroy, who has grown into the entrepreneurial owner of Leroy's Lip Smackn' Lemonade, will be honored when the March of Dimes holds its Signature Chefs Auction charity food event at 6 p.m. Oct. 11 at Embassy Suites Baton Rouge, 4914 Constitution Ave. For information on the event, visit www.signaturechefs.org/event/batonrouge or call the March of Dimes office at (225) 347-8803.
Leroy donates proceeds from his lemonade business to support the March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction's Fund the Mission Campaign. Money raised through the Signature Chefs Auction helps support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every baby can have the best possible start.