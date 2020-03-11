Runnels seniors Sam Haase and Ricky Harrison have earned the rank of Eagle, the highest achievement attainable in Scouting.
Both are members of Troop 203. They received their Eagle medals and were honored for their achievements at an Eagle Court of Honor Feb. 16 at the St. Patrick's Church Family Center. Since the first Eagle Award was presented in 1912, only 4% of Scouts have earned this distinction.
To become an Eagle, candidates must complete an extensive checklist of requirements, including demonstrating their ability to plan, organize, and lead a service project of benefit to the community. For his Eagle project, Haase organized an effort to build three dozen Prothonotary Warbler nest boxes for Audubon Louisiana. Harrison led a group of volunteer Scouts and parents in restriping half of the parking lot, fire lanes, and handicap zones at St. Patrick's Church, which sponsors his Scout troop.
Haase and Harrison have both been in Scouting for 12 years. Haase, who plays baseball for the Runnels Raiders, is active in the National Honor Society and the Student Ambassadors Club. Harrison pitches and plays center field for the Raiders and has hopes of being recruited by a college baseball team.
There are now four Eagle Scouts in the Runnels Class of 2020; Cole Latiolais and John Spillane became Eagles in November.
Haase is the son of Sarah and Bren Haase, and Harrison is the son of Cynthia Harrison and Dr. Richard Harrison.