The Huntington’s Disease Society of America will be the beneficiary of the Baton Rouge Team Hope Walk from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Highland Road Community Park, 14024 Highland Road.
Registration begins at 9 a.m., and the half-mile walk around the park, which may be repeated for a longer option, starts at 10 a.m. The cost is $25 for adults and $10 for children, although any amount will be accepted as a donation, according to Beth LaCour, one of the event’s organizers. People may register at www.hdsa.org/thwbatonrouge or the day of the event.
Following the walk will be a program featuring brief updates on research and treatment of the disease, refreshments and a silent auction. All proceeds from the walk and the auction will go to research and family support efforts of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America.
Huntington’s disease is a rare, fatal neurodegenerative brain disorder that affects the ability to walk, talk, think, swallow and control movement. Symptoms mirror those of other neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and ALS, and a cure for one is likely to benefit all.
Unlike other diseases, Huntington's disease has a known genetic location and can be positively identified and studied in people long before they become symptomatic. This makes Huntington’s disease an excellent candidate for research, LaCour said.
To learn more about Huntington’s disease and the work of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, visit www.HDSA.org or call (800) 345-HDSA.