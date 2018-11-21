The Emerge Center will be giving away a free pair of hearing aids to an adult in need through its Gift of Hearing contest.
To participate in the Gift of Hearing contest, people must submit an essay of 400 words or less describing why they or someone they know would benefit from receiving a pair of hearing aids. The winner will be selected on the basis of hearing need, financial need, the potential impact on the recipient's life, and the potential impact on the lives of the people with whom the recipient interacts.
To submit an essay, visit emergehearing.org/contest. Submissions will be accepted through Nov. 21 and a winner will be notified by Dec. 7.
The Emerge Center, a Baton Rouge nonprofit established in 1960, provides assessment and therapeutic services for children with communication, behavior and developmental delays, including autism, and audiology services for all ages.