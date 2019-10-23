The American Business Women’s Association has chosen Tammy Duncan-Swope, vice president of human resources for Lamar Advertising, as one of its top 10 business women of the year 2020.
Duncan-Swope is a second-term president of the La Capitale Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association and was named the 2018 woman of the year for the chapter. She has served as chairwoman of the fundraising committee and founded Shoes for Success, which collects gently used shoes for distribution to underdeveloped countries to help budding entrepreneurs start their businesses.
The next meeting of the La Capitale chapter of the American Business Women’s Association will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 13 at Juban's Restaurant, 3738 Perkins Road, in Baton Rouge. To join, visit lacapitale.abwa.org.