Students at Runnels Elementary School in Baton Rouge raised $5,624 in donations in the 2018 St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Math-A-Thon. Since 2002, Runnels has donated approximately $164,714 to the charity.
To collect contributions, students in grades one through six were invited to sign up sponsors to pay for the completion of math problems in a booklet provided by St. Jude's. According to Runnels Math-A-Thon sponsor Christine Pousson, the project “reinforces math skills while helping raise funds for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.”
The top three fundraisers at Runnels this year were third-grader Jordan Bergeron, who collected in $1,310 in pledges; fifth-grader Laura Golda, who raised $1,000 for the charity; and third-grader Peyton Troxler, who rounded up $650 in donations.