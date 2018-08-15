Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge Aug. 3-9:
70802
Building fire
2200 block of Georgia Street. Property loss: $50,000. Contents loss: $50,000. Intentional. Aug. 5.
1100 block of Maximilian Street. Property loss: $180,000. Contents loss: $90,000. Unintentional. Aug. 4.
Cooking fire, confined to container
2700 block of Finch Street. Aug. 3.
Hazardous condition, other
400 block of Third Street. Aug. 6.
500 block of Drehr Avenue. Aug. 6.
Passenger vehicle fire
100 block of North 22nd Street. Property loss: $1,000. Contents loss: $1,000. Cause undetermined after investigation. Aug. 6.
70806
Building fire
1100 block of North Foster Drive. Property loss: $40,000. Intentional. Aug. 9.
300 block of West Kirkley Place. Property loss: $100,000. Contents loss: $15,000. Cause under investigation. Aug. 9.
Passenger vehicle fire
12400 block of Florida Boulevard. Property loss: $5,000. Contents loss: $1,000. Cause under investigation. Aug. 9.
70808
Building fire
900 block of Mavis Drive. Aug. 5.
Hazardous condition, Other
9000 block of Staring Court. Aug. 8.
Road freight or transport vehicle fire
7500 block of Perkins Road. Property loss: $40,000. Contents loss: $5,000. Unintentional. Aug. 9.