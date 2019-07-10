Mark Coppola, a University Laboratory School graduate, officially accepted his appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy on May 17 at the school’s 2019 graduation ceremony.
More than 11,000 candidates apply for admission to the academy each year, with approximately 1,000 students gaining acceptance, according to a news release. Candidates are assessed based on academic achievements, athletic achievements, character and leadership potential. Coppola was nominated by both U.S. Rep. Garret Graves and U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy. Retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Frank Arnemann presented Coppola with his appointment certificate at the graduation.
Coppola has been successful throughout his time at ULS. He earned a spot on the honor roll all four years of high school. He is a past recipient of the most outstanding student award, and in his senior year, earned the “Cub” award, an honor presented to a ULS senior who has demonstrated academic excellence and character throughout high school. He placed first at the regional level of the Young Author’s competition and placed third at the state level. He is also a member of the National Beta Honor Society, Student Council and Youth and Government Club.
Coppola is a four-year letterman on the Lab School football team. He and his team won two state championships, while Coppola was named a first team All-State player in the process. He was also named a member of the 2018 fall sport All-State academic team.
He will report to the U.S. Air Force Academy in June.