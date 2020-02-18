Participants in the first NFL Legends Community coaching clinic will include Jimmy Williams, assistant football coach at Episcopal School of Baton Rouge.
Williams was nominated by his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, to represent the franchise at the clinic Feb. 22-23 in Indianapolis.
The goal of the NFL Legends Community coaching clinic is to help former players develop as football coaches. Clinic participants will discuss proper playing techniques, resources and coaching practices with representatives of the Legends Youth Advisory Committee, which supports youth and high school football programs, according to a news release. All clinic participants also receive a grant from the NFL Foundation in support of their high school football program.
Williams is a 1997 graduate of Episcopal, where he competed in football, basketball, baseball, and track and field. After graduating from Episcopal, Williams attended Vanderbilt University, earning Freshman All-SEC team honors as a running back and All-SEC team honors as a cornerback. Williams was drafted in 2001 by the Buffalo Bills and eventually went on to play for the San Francisco 49ers, the Seattle Seahawks, the New Orleans Saints and the Houston Texans.
His experience with the Seahawks included a trip to the Super Bowl in 2006. Williams returned to his high school alma mater in 2011. In addition to serving as assistant football coach, he is also the assistant athletic director.