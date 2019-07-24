University Preparatory Elementary School in Baton Rouge has seen a 25 percent increase in summer school attendance, which educators attribute in part to free swim lessons at the neighboring ExxonMobil YMCA.
Those free lessons are made possible by a $20,000 donation from ExxonMobil for lessons in swimming and water safety skills. More than 125 students from University Preparatory Elementary School are benefiting from the grant, according to a news release.
According to a 2017 national research study conducted by the USA Swimming Foundation with the University of Memphis and University of Nevada-Las Vegas, 64% of African-American children cannot swim, compared with 45% of Hispanic children and 40% of Caucasian children. Additionally, 79% of children in families with a household income less than $50,000 have no/low swimming ability.