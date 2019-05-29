Topgolf Baton Rouge, which opened in January at 10955 N. Mall Drive, will be the site for a National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana Clubs and Cocktails fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 5.
Tickets are $130 for golfers and $75 for spectators at www.eventbrite.com and www.kidneyla.org. For information, call (504) 861-4500.
All proceeds from the event will go toward helping Louisiana dialysis and transplant patients receive the best possible care and preventive screening programs, according to a news release.
Currently, Louisiana ranks first per capita in incidences of chronic kidney disease because of the high prevalence of high blood pressure and diabetes in the population, according to a news release.
Here in Louisiana, there are more than 460,000 people with chronic kidney disease, and more than 10,000 on dialysis.
Kidney disease is the ninth-leading cause of death in the United States, causing more deaths than breast cancer and prostate cancer each year.
Thirteen people die each day while waiting for a kidney transplant. There are nearly 135,000 people on the national waiting transplant list, of whom 1,800 are in Louisiana.