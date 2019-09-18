Dr. Sanjay K. Juneja, a medical oncologist, has joined the staff of the Hematology/Oncology Clinic of Baton Rouge and Zachary.
The clinic's other physicians are Dr. Michael Castine III, Dr. Pavani Ellipeddi, Dr. Lauren Juneja, Dr. Christopher McCanless and Dr. Gerald Miletello.
A division of American Oncology Partners, PA, HOC has office locations in Baton Rouge, at 8595 Picardy Avenue, Suite 400, and a new office in Zachary, at 1673 E. Mount Pleasant Drive, Suite F-102. Juneja is practicing at both locations.
Juneja received his medical degree from LSU, where he served as student body president his fourth year. He went on to complete his internal medicine residency at the LSU Health Sciences Center and was awarded Resident of the Year every year of his training. He was also elected president of the Executive Council comprised of more than 500 residents and fellow physicians.
Juneja completed a fellowship in hematology and oncology at the Feist-Weiller Cancer Center in Shreveport and served as chief fellow his final year. Throughout his years of medical training he was consistently recognized by his peers and faculty for his leadership, generosity and philanthropic spirit.