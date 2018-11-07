Baton Rouge chef Susanne Duplantis is expected to be one of nearly 1,500 chefs participating in the 2018 World Food Championships Nov. 7-11 at The Wharf in Orange Beach, Alabama.
More than $350,000 in cash and prizes will be at stake in the championships. Competitors will cook food on-site during the timed events that include preparation speed, specialty recipes, presentation and flavor. The categories include bacon, barbecue, burger, chef, chicken, chili, dessert, sandwich, seafood and steak. Duplantis, of Makeover My Leftover, will be competing in the burger category. For ticket information, visit worldfoodchampionships/tickets.