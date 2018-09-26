Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health has hired Dr. Reuben Battley as an adolescent medicine specialist. Battley specializes in helping teens and young adults, ages 12-21, navigate their complex physical, behavioral and emotional health care needs, a news release said.
“Adolescent medicine is an extremely specialized field and with this specialty returning to our statewide network of care, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health is able to offer more advanced care options for children throughout their teenage years,” said Dr. Shaun Kemmerly, chief medical officer of Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. “Dr. Battley’s addition to our health network is particularly special because it also highlights our pediatric residency program."
Battley, who completed his pediatric primary care residency at Our Lady of the Lake, joins Children’s Health after completing his fellowship in adolescent medicine at Cincinnati Children's Hospital. He earned his medical degree from Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee.