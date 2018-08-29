Kenilworth Science and Technology School is starting the new school year with a lot of familiar faces: The school announced Wednesday that 86 percent of the sixth- and seventh-grade students who attended Kenilworth last year have re-enrolled in the seventh and eighth grades.
"That is a very high percentage of returning students, especially when you consider the mobility rate in Baton Rouge," Principal Hasan Suzuk said. "I believe it makes a positive statement about the school when you have so many parents make the decision to keep their children at Kenilworth throughout middle school."
Kenilworth, a public charter school in Baton Rouge, has an enrollment of 401 students in the 2018-19 school year. Suzuk, who has been principal since 2010, said the school decided to decrease the enrollment the past two years to provide a lower student-teacher ratio for a better educational experience for the students.
"We still have a waiting list of students," Suzuk said. "The reason parents want to enroll their students at Kenilworth is because we keep our class sizes a little smaller. Research — and our own experience — has shown that smaller class sizes lead to better academic results."
Kenilworth Science and Technology Charter School is a state-sanctioned charter school with an academic focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Formerly a part of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, Kenilworth has demonstrated consistent academic growth since its conversion to a charter school in 2009.