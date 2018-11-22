After a four-week course in which they learned a variety of skills needed to serve on nonprofit boards, 28 people have graduated from Forum 35’s John W. Barton, Sr. Community Leadership Development Program. They are:
- Alana Adams, Level Homes
- Rodolfo “Rudy” Aguilar III, McGlinchey Stafford
- Michelle Anderson, Louisana Healthcare Connections
- Kati Jo Barber, Highflyer HR
- Neva Butkus, Louisiana Budget Project
- Rachal Cox, McGlinchey Stafford
- Amber Curry, City Year Baton Rouge
- Rachael Duris, Our Lady of the Lake Foundation
- Chelsey Gonzales, ITinspired
- Tyler Hicks, The Backpacker
- Nikki Honore, Louisiana Department of Health
- Lloyd Johnson, Faulk & Winkler, LLC
- Leah Jordan, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Alex Kolb
- Rachel LaPorte, inRegister magazine (LBI, Inc.)
- Patrick Lawler, LSU
- Rehana Mohamed, Vgraham, LLC
- Catherine Moore, Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson, LLP
- Carmen Myer, Montessori School of Baton Rouge
- Ryan Newchurch, Keller Williams
- Nick Russell, Primoris Services Corporation
- Luke Simpson, Gallagher
- Natalie Smith, Team Title, LLC
- Carmen Spooner, C. Elizabeth Spooner, LC SW
- Jamee Steele, The Tatman Group
- Robyn Stiles, Emergent Method
- Conner Tarter, Louisiana Technology Park
- Annmarie Valentin, City Year Baton Rouge.
Community leaders helped lead sessions with topics consisting of board basics, board governance, fundraising, and legal and ethical responsibilities. Those leaders included:
- Barbara Auten, Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area
- George Bell, Capital Area United Way
- Beverly Brooks Thompson, Brooks Thompson Consulting
- Eric Dexter, Civil Solutions
- Rachel DiResto, Emergent Method
- Zelma Frederick, Junior League of Baton Rouge
- Edmund Giering, Baton Rouge Area Foundation
- Emi Gilbert, Baton Rouge Area Chamber
- Jessica Keasler, Forum 35
- Lucas Spielfogel, Baton Rouge Youth Coalition
- Michael Tipton, Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation
- Achilles Williams, Baton Rouge Area Chamber.
The John W. Barton, Sr. Community Leadership Development Program is a core pillar under Forum 35’s leadership initiative and enables members to develop leadership skills while promoting community involvement and volunteerism in Baton Rouge. For additional information, contact Forum 35’s current Barton Co-chairs, Morgan Kastner and Meredith LaBorde, at barton@forum35.org.