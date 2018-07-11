Forum 35 and Children’s Charter School are partnering up for a 2018-19 public education project.
Every year, Forum 35 partners with one school to support opportunities that enhance the school environment and provide resources and opportunities for students, a news release said.
“We believe this will be a great partnership,” said Andrea Jerabek, vice president of service for Forum 35. “The staff at Children’s Charter presented several great opportunities that can help enrich the education the students receive, and we have a group of volunteers that are ready and willing to jump in.”
The partnership’s slate includes a large-scale summer renovation and cleanup project at the school, access to young professional volunteers, a small-scale spring renovation and cleanup project and one Learning on Location grant each semester, the release said.
The first project, scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon on Aug. 4, will tackle garden work, painting of games, activities and murals on the pavement and playground, painting picnic tables and touch-up painting inside the school, among other tasks. To volunteer, visit bit.ly/2yxPWc0 or facebook.com/Forum35.