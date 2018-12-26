On Dec. 14, nearly 500 graduates received degrees from Southern University at its fall commencement. Led in by Traci Smith, chief student marshal, graduates convened to receive bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees, as well as commissions to the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy.
The newest alumni heard from one of their own, Dr. Maurice Sholas, a physician and principal for Sholas Medical Consulting LLC.
“You may look at today as a glorious ending, but it is a glorious beginning,” Sholas said to the graduates.
The Baton Rouge native reflected on his family legacy of Southern alumni, beginning with his parents, who met at the university.
“My first visit to Southern was while I was in my mother’s womb,” Sholas said. “My heart was set on Southern from the start in spite of naysayers — those who said I could go to a 'good school' because I had good grades. Well, Southern University wasn’t just good to me. It was great.
“I came here to see what is possible for people like us (black people). I became a part of a community that care for and cared about me.”
Sholas said Southern prepared him for life beyond the Bluff in a number of ways, including him going on to Harvard to receive his master’s and doctoral degrees.
“Southern gave me the confidence to stand with those from corners of the world I’d never heard of,” he said.
Sholas told the graduates to not fret about tomorrow as they celebrated their achievements today.
Sholas closed by reminding the graduates that Southern is a family-oriented organization that reaches well beyond the acres in the capital city.
“Your SU tribe is a short phone call or text away,” he said. “And my service to you is not over after this message. What I know ... what I have experienced is yours. We are Southern.”
Local graduates included:
DOCTOR OF NURSING PRACTICE
Coletha Z. Fowler-Walker, Angelia Diane May Honora, Zachary
DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY
Environmental Toxicology
Augusta Azalia Smith, Baker
Mary Johnson, Baton Rouge; Ciera Terése Hearn, Baton Rouge
Nursing
Pamela Rená Domino-Potter, Baton Rouge; Tonda Delaya Martin, Baton Rouge
Urban Forestry
Cynthia Denise Brown, Baton Rouge*
MASTER OF ARTS
CLINICAL MENTAL HEALTH COUNSELING
Kirshika Leshae’ George, Baker; Adriana L. Green Hasley, Baton Rouge; Tobias Anthony Robertson, Baton Rouge
MASTER OF ART IN TEACHING
Charlene Lynet Emery, Zachary*; Chelsea LaSha Sanders, Baton Rouge*; Munira Anisa-Burhan Spiller, Baton Rouge*; Quenisha Lashez Thomas, Baker*
SOCIAL SCIENCES
History
Brooklin Alaine Baker, Baton Rouge; Tracy Sheneeka Batieste, Baker; Aiesha Nekia Cockerham, Baton Rouge; John Ann Smith Eatmon, Baton Rouge
MASTER OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION
Dedrick Cornell Berry, Baton Rouge; Johnathan T. Brown, Baton Rouge; Kevitra Gemi’ Garrett, Baton Rouge; Eric Charles Howard, Baker; Booker Washington, Baton Rouge
MASTER OF EDUCATION
Educational Leadership
Kinya L. Heard, Zachary; Crystal L. Tucker, Baton Rouge; Byron Terrell Wade, Baton Rouge
MASTER OF ENGINEERING
Hasan Suslu, Baton Rouge
MASTER OF PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION
Kristen Gabrielle Ambeau, Baton Rouge; Eunice Bethley, Baton Rouge; Joshua Brian McDonald, Baton Rouge; Mbzibain Pascaline Natang, Baton Rouge; Tia Shaquanta Shanell Roberts, Baton Rouge; Jasmine Faye Thomas, Baton Rouge; Emili Ufedor Ugbaje, Baton Rouge
EXECUTIVE MASTER OF PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION
Mary E. Davis, Baton Rouge; Rolanda Renee Ellis, Baton Rouge; Shayla Denise Thompson, Baton Rouge
MASTER OF SCIENCE
Biology
Javonte Arion Blatcher, Baton Rouge; Anna Renee Davis-Wilson, Baton Rouge; Shelby Leigh Edwards, Baton Rouge; Willisa Jamille Gaut, Baton Rouge; Tyra Latijha Jackson, Baton Rouge; Kadija LaSundra Thomas, Zachary; Gabrielle Alexandra Wells, Zachary; Angel Kristian Wilkes, Zachary
Computer Science
Hariharanath Reddy Annem, Baton Rouge; Sai Pradeep Boddikuri, Baton Rouge; Carla Raelynn Buckner, Baton Rouge; Je’Markis James Galmon, Baton Rouge; Abhinav Kagithapu, Baton Rouge; Srikar Chowdary Katta, Baton Rouge; Uday Kumar Reddy Kothuri, Baton Rouge; Vasundhara Konari, Baton Rouge; Bharathkumar Korivi, Baton Rouge; Raymond Nalone Sumo, Baton Rouge
Criminal Justice
Earl Kelly, Baker
EXECUTIVE MASTER IN CRIMINAL JUSTICE
Girard Peter Gray, Zachary; Adrienne Michelle Jones, Baton Rouge; Delores Ann Turner Moore, Baker; Ashley Ke’Ariah Rankins, Baton Rouge; Myra Elizabeth Zeno, Baton Rouge
Mathematics and Physics
Mathias Onuche Shaibu, Baton Rouge
MASTER OF SCIENCE IN NURSING
Sang Quan Huynh, Baton Rouge
Speech-Language Pathology
Courtney Michelle Figures, Baton Rouge; Keshla Merika Washington-Scott, Baker
Urban Forestry
Robert Lee Easly, Baton Rouge
COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURE
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE
Agricultural Sciences
Kaitlen A. McClendon, Baton Rouge; Chelsea C. Triche, Zachary; Leslie K. Triche, Zachary
FAMILY AND CONSUMER SCIENCE
Brianna Smith, Baton Rouge; Autumn J. Taylor, Zachary; Cynthia M. Vance, Baton Rouge
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN URBAN FORESTRY
Oscar M. Paul, Baton Rouge
COLLEGE OF BUSINESS
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN ACCOUNTING
Johnessia D. Coleman, Baton Rouge; Ronnie Davis Jr., Baker; Beatrix M. Fabre, Greenwell Springs; Michael A. Green, Baton Rouge; Malik S. Odom, Baton Rouge; Rocchell R. Rayford, Baton Rouge
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN FINANCE
Julius D. Bessix, Baton Rouge
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN BUSINESS MANAGEMENT
Allison E. Blakes, Baton Rouge; Shardai M. Robinson, Baton Rouge; Tiffani J. Trim, Baton Rouge; Chelsea L. Wilson, Zachary
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN MARKETING
Deyon A. Hughes, Baton Rouge
COLLEGE OF HUMANITIES AND INTERDISCIPLINARY STUDIES
BACHELOR OF ARTS
English
Paula S. Haynes, Baton Rouge; Luke S. McKnight, Zachary
BACHELOR OF ARTS IN MASS COMMUNICATION
Jeremiah M. Cornelius, Baton Rouge; Deshaun L. Fontenot, Baton Rouge; Shalyric L. Self, Baton Rouge; Brandon R. Tucker, Baton Rouge; Shontell L. Williams, Baton Rouge
BACHELOR OF INTERDISCIPLINARY STUDIES
Courtney D. Bradley, Baton Rouge; De’Monica D. Dunn, Baton Rouge; Evelyn D. Johnson, Baker; Nakeda S. Payton, Baton Rouge; Tyrone Sterling, Baton Rouge; Joshua L. Sanford, Baton Rouge
BACHELOR OF MUSIC
Walter C. Cressy, Baton Rouge; Jerrell R. Gray, Baton Rouge; Leigha R. Nauls, Baton Rouge
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN ELEMENTARY EDUCATION
Brittney D. Carmon, Baker
COLLEGE OF NURSING AND ALLIED HEALTH
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE
Rehabilitation Services
True Brown, Baton Rouge; Amy Cesar, Baton Rouge; Valencia N. Cooper, Baton Rouge; Adora K. Eli, Baton Rouge; Donninetta Jackson, Baton Rouge; Reda Mccastle, Baton Rouge; Ashley S. Sanders, Baton Rouge; Kierra L. Shaffer, Baton Rouge; Shaneka L. Williams, Baton Rouge
Therapeutic Recreation & Leisure Studies
Kelcey N. Dehon, Baton Rouge; Brandi A. Johnson, Baton Rouge; Onyx A. Joseph, Baton Rouge; Johnel D. Parker, Baton Rouge; Asia S. Williams, Baker
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN NURSING
Justin L. Bailey, Baton Rouge; Haley D. Blake, Baton Rouge; Raven D. Boutte, Baton Rouge; Matthew J. Brouillette, Baton Rouge; Ashleigh N. Butler, Baton Rouge; Leila M. Butler, Baton Rouge; Monette Cargo, Baton Rouge; Nafee’ah Cosby, Baton Rouge; Charnetra D. Ervin, Baton Rouge; Da’Jiaron Houston, Baton Rouge; Danielle A. Jones, Baton Rouge; Raquel B. Parker, Baton Rouge; Christina W. Robertson, Baton Rouge; Tiffany F. Ross, Baton Rouge; Tierney D. Rowe, Baton Rouge; Dana L. Shoaf, Zachary; Jasmine T. Stewart, Baton Rouge; Nusirat A. Thompson, Baton Rouge; Ashton C. Vidrine, Baton Rouge
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN SPEECH PATHOLOGY AND AUDIOLOGY
Keyona L. Banks, Baton Rouge; Darnisha A. Ruth, Baton Rouge; Eurefa Williams, Baker
COLLEGE OF SCIENCES AND ENGINEERING
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE
Biology
Joseph A. Boykins, Baton Rouge; Jadyn A. Hasley, Baton Rouge; Allison D. Jack, Baton Rouge; Klaryce N. James, Baton Rouge; Alockie R. Noel, Baker; Courtney L. Young, Baton Rouge
Chemistry
DeSean I. Franklin, Baker; Gaylon V. Pierce, Baker
Mathematics and Physics
Kellie M. Wilson, Baton Rouge
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN COMPUTER SCIENCE
Andre D. Coleman, Baton Rouge; Muhannad A. Elsanousy, Baton Rouge; Davonne D. Franklin, Baton Rouge; Malachi Hays, Baton Rouge; Anthony J. Richardson, Baton Rouge
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN CIVIL AND ENVIRONMENTAL ENGINEERING
Trevon D. Cooke, Baton Rouge; Cary J. Henderson, Baker; Carl E. Johnson, Baton Rouge; Michael A. Louis, Baton Rouge; Alvina T. Opusunju, Baton Rouge; J’naka I. Parker, Baton Rouge; Trinity L. Rivers, Baker; Pierre Sherrard, Baton Rouge; Faren G. Spooner, Baton Rouge; Jonathon R. Whisnant, Greenwell Springs; Clovis R. Williams, Baton Rouge; Benjamin Zeno, Baton Rouge
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING
Tre’van A. Jones, Baton Rouge; Brandon D. Noel, Baton Rouge
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN MECHANICAL ENGINEERING
Elijah S. Gwei, Baton Rouge; Kayura L. Jones, Baton Rouge; Durrell M. Joseph, Zachary; Harlie Kennerson, Baton Rouge; Joseph D. McGee Jr, Baton Rouge
NELSON MANDELA COLLEGE OF GOVERNMENT AND SOCIAL SCIENCE
BACHELOR OF ARTS
History
Fredrick K. Hamilton, Baker; David E. Johnson, Baton Rouge; Donald L. Jones, Baton Rouge; Aislinn Wheeler, Baton Rouge
Political Science
Perry E. White, Baton Rouge
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE
Psychology
Bianca D. Adams, Greenwell Springs; Quinetta E. Ardoin, Baton Rouge; Aishah A. Bazille, Baton Rouge; Kayla E. Chaney, Baton Rouge; Doris A. Chenier, Baker; Angeliea Y. Favorite, Baton Rouge; Aislin S. Foster, Baton Rouge; Tiffani B. Henderson, Zachary; Mikea L. Hooker, Baton Rouge; Tamala M. Jackson, Baton Rouge; Aspen A. Jenkins, Baton Rouge; Lyric S. Johnson, Baton Rouge; Nia C. Marsh, Baton Rouge; Andre’A T. Rowley, Baton Rouge
Sociology
Shannon D. Banda, Baton Rouge; Lacey Carney, Baton Rouge; Parco D. Cosey Jr., Baton Rouge*; Conika J. Goodson, Baton Rouge; Justine Mae G. Jasildo, Baton Rouge; Mandy J. Mckinsey, Baton Rouge; Liza M. Taylor, Zachary; Milesha R. Williams, Baker
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN CRIMINAL JUSTICE
Breanda K. Allen, Baton Rouge; Ava B. Chase, Baton Rouge; Angelynne M. Franklin, Baton Rouge; Donald L. Hogan, Baton Rouge; Damien D. Hunt, Baton Rouge; Teziona S. Keller, Slaughter; Chelsea London, Baton Rouge; Jonathan London, Baton Rouge; Brandon D. Riley, Baton Rouge; Irvin C. Sampson, Zachary
Timothy T. Thompson, Slaughter; Kayla Tucker, Baton Rouge
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN SOCIAL WORK
Jacqueline E. Bartley, Baton Rouge; Nia P. Colbert, Baton Rouge; Mary J. Coleman, Zachary; Michiko D. Gremillion, Baton Rouge; Danielle A. Gulley, Baton Rouge; Brittany Montgomery, Baton Rouge
DOLORES MARGARET RICHARD SPIKES HONORS COLLEGE
Davonne Franklin, B.S. in Computer Science; Kaitlen McClendon, B.S. in Agricultural Sciences; Nathaniel Hampton III, B.S. in Biological Sciences; Uniqua S. Nelson, B.S. in Biological Sciences; Keyarias Pegues, B.A. in Criminal Justice; Tierney D. Rowe; B.S. in Nursing; Shalyric Self, B.A. in Mass Communication
* Students that graduated previous semester