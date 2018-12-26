On Dec. 14, nearly 500 graduates received degrees from Southern University at its fall commencement. Led in by Traci Smith, chief student marshal, graduates convened to receive bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees, as well as commissions to the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy.

The newest alumni heard from one of their own, Dr. Maurice Sholas, a physician and principal for Sholas Medical Consulting LLC.

“You may look at today as a glorious ending, but it is a glorious beginning,” Sholas said to the graduates.

The Baton Rouge native reflected on his family legacy of Southern alumni, beginning with his parents, who met at the university.

“My first visit to Southern was while I was in my mother’s womb,” Sholas said. “My heart was set on Southern from the start in spite of naysayers — those who said I could go to a 'good school' because I had good grades. Well, Southern University wasn’t just good to me. It was great.

“I came here to see what is possible for people like us (black people). I became a part of a community that care for and cared about me.”

Sholas said Southern prepared him for life beyond the Bluff in a number of ways, including him going on to Harvard to receive his master’s and doctoral degrees.

“Southern gave me the confidence to stand with those from corners of the world I’d never heard of,” he said.

Sholas told the graduates to not fret about tomorrow as they celebrated their achievements today.

Sholas closed by reminding the graduates that Southern is a family-oriented organization that reaches well beyond the acres in the capital city.

“Your SU tribe is a short phone call or text away,” he said. “And my service to you is not over after this message. What I know ... what I have experienced is yours. We are Southern.”

Local graduates included:

DOCTOR OF NURSING PRACTICE

Coletha Z. Fowler-Walker, Angelia Diane May Honora, Zachary

DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY

Environmental Toxicology

Augusta Azalia Smith, Baker

Mary Johnson, Baton Rouge; Ciera Terése Hearn, Baton Rouge

Nursing

Pamela Rená Domino-Potter, Baton Rouge; Tonda Delaya Martin, Baton Rouge

Urban Forestry

Cynthia Denise Brown, Baton Rouge*

MASTER OF ARTS

CLINICAL MENTAL HEALTH COUNSELING

Kirshika Leshae’ George, Baker; Adriana L. Green Hasley, Baton Rouge; Tobias Anthony Robertson, Baton Rouge

MASTER OF ART IN TEACHING

Charlene Lynet Emery, Zachary*; Chelsea LaSha Sanders, Baton Rouge*; Munira Anisa-Burhan Spiller, Baton Rouge*; Quenisha Lashez Thomas, Baker*

SOCIAL SCIENCES

History

Brooklin Alaine Baker, Baton Rouge; Tracy Sheneeka Batieste, Baker; Aiesha Nekia Cockerham, Baton Rouge; John Ann Smith Eatmon, Baton Rouge

MASTER OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION

Dedrick Cornell Berry, Baton Rouge; Johnathan T. Brown, Baton Rouge; Kevitra Gemi’ Garrett, Baton Rouge; Eric Charles Howard, Baker; Booker Washington, Baton Rouge

MASTER OF EDUCATION

Educational Leadership

Kinya L. Heard, Zachary; Crystal L. Tucker, Baton Rouge; Byron Terrell Wade, Baton Rouge

MASTER OF ENGINEERING

Hasan Suslu, Baton Rouge

MASTER OF PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION

Kristen Gabrielle Ambeau, Baton Rouge; Eunice Bethley, Baton Rouge; Joshua Brian McDonald, Baton Rouge; Mbzibain Pascaline Natang, Baton Rouge; Tia Shaquanta Shanell Roberts, Baton Rouge; Jasmine Faye Thomas, Baton Rouge; Emili Ufedor Ugbaje, Baton Rouge

EXECUTIVE MASTER OF PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION

Mary E. Davis, Baton Rouge; Rolanda Renee Ellis, Baton Rouge; Shayla Denise Thompson, Baton Rouge

MASTER OF SCIENCE

Biology

Javonte Arion Blatcher, Baton Rouge; Anna Renee Davis-Wilson, Baton Rouge; Shelby Leigh Edwards, Baton Rouge; Willisa Jamille Gaut, Baton Rouge; Tyra Latijha Jackson, Baton Rouge; Kadija LaSundra Thomas, Zachary; Gabrielle Alexandra Wells, Zachary; Angel Kristian Wilkes, Zachary

Computer Science

Hariharanath Reddy Annem, Baton Rouge; Sai Pradeep Boddikuri, Baton Rouge; Carla Raelynn Buckner, Baton Rouge; Je’Markis James Galmon, Baton Rouge; Abhinav Kagithapu, Baton Rouge; Srikar Chowdary Katta, Baton Rouge; Uday Kumar Reddy Kothuri, Baton Rouge; Vasundhara Konari, Baton Rouge; Bharathkumar Korivi, Baton Rouge; Raymond Nalone Sumo, Baton Rouge

Criminal Justice

Earl Kelly, Baker

EXECUTIVE MASTER IN CRIMINAL JUSTICE

Girard Peter Gray, Zachary; Adrienne Michelle Jones, Baton Rouge; Delores Ann Turner Moore, Baker; Ashley Ke’Ariah Rankins, Baton Rouge; Myra Elizabeth Zeno, Baton Rouge

Mathematics and Physics

Mathias Onuche Shaibu, Baton Rouge

MASTER OF SCIENCE IN NURSING

Sang Quan Huynh, Baton Rouge

Speech-Language Pathology

Courtney Michelle Figures, Baton Rouge; Keshla Merika Washington-Scott, Baker

Urban Forestry

Robert Lee Easly, Baton Rouge

COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURE

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE

Agricultural Sciences

Kaitlen A. McClendon, Baton Rouge; Chelsea C. Triche, Zachary; Leslie K. Triche, Zachary

FAMILY AND CONSUMER SCIENCE

Brianna Smith, Baton Rouge; Autumn J. Taylor, Zachary; Cynthia M. Vance, Baton Rouge

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN URBAN FORESTRY

Oscar M. Paul, Baton Rouge

COLLEGE OF BUSINESS

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN ACCOUNTING

Johnessia D. Coleman, Baton Rouge; Ronnie Davis Jr., Baker; Beatrix M. Fabre, Greenwell Springs; Michael A. Green, Baton Rouge; Malik S. Odom, Baton Rouge; Rocchell R. Rayford, Baton Rouge

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN FINANCE

Julius D. Bessix, Baton Rouge

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN BUSINESS MANAGEMENT

Allison E. Blakes, Baton Rouge; Shardai M. Robinson, Baton Rouge; Tiffani J. Trim, Baton Rouge; Chelsea L. Wilson, Zachary

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN MARKETING

Deyon A. Hughes, Baton Rouge

COLLEGE OF HUMANITIES AND INTERDISCIPLINARY STUDIES

BACHELOR OF ARTS

English

Paula S. Haynes, Baton Rouge; Luke S. McKnight, Zachary

BACHELOR OF ARTS IN MASS COMMUNICATION

Jeremiah M. Cornelius, Baton Rouge; Deshaun L. Fontenot, Baton Rouge; Shalyric L. Self, Baton Rouge; Brandon R. Tucker, Baton Rouge; Shontell L. Williams, Baton Rouge

BACHELOR OF INTERDISCIPLINARY STUDIES

Courtney D. Bradley, Baton Rouge; De’Monica D. Dunn, Baton Rouge; Evelyn D. Johnson, Baker; Nakeda S. Payton, Baton Rouge; Tyrone Sterling, Baton Rouge; Joshua L. Sanford, Baton Rouge

BACHELOR OF MUSIC

Walter C. Cressy, Baton Rouge; Jerrell R. Gray, Baton Rouge; Leigha R. Nauls, Baton Rouge

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN ELEMENTARY EDUCATION

Brittney D. Carmon, Baker

COLLEGE OF NURSING AND ALLIED HEALTH

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE

Rehabilitation Services

True Brown, Baton Rouge; Amy Cesar, Baton Rouge; Valencia N. Cooper, Baton Rouge; Adora K. Eli, Baton Rouge; Donninetta Jackson, Baton Rouge; Reda Mccastle, Baton Rouge; Ashley S. Sanders, Baton Rouge; Kierra L. Shaffer, Baton Rouge; Shaneka L. Williams, Baton Rouge

Therapeutic Recreation & Leisure Studies

Kelcey N. Dehon, Baton Rouge; Brandi A. Johnson, Baton Rouge; Onyx A. Joseph, Baton Rouge; Johnel D. Parker, Baton Rouge; Asia S. Williams, Baker

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN NURSING

Justin L. Bailey, Baton Rouge; Haley D. Blake, Baton Rouge; Raven D. Boutte, Baton Rouge; Matthew J. Brouillette, Baton Rouge; Ashleigh N. Butler, Baton Rouge; Leila M. Butler, Baton Rouge; Monette Cargo, Baton Rouge; Nafee’ah Cosby, Baton Rouge; Charnetra D. Ervin, Baton Rouge; Da’Jiaron Houston, Baton Rouge; Danielle A. Jones, Baton Rouge; Raquel B. Parker, Baton Rouge; Christina W. Robertson, Baton Rouge; Tiffany F. Ross, Baton Rouge; Tierney D. Rowe, Baton Rouge; Dana L. Shoaf, Zachary; Jasmine T. Stewart, Baton Rouge; Nusirat A. Thompson, Baton Rouge; Ashton C. Vidrine, Baton Rouge

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN SPEECH PATHOLOGY AND AUDIOLOGY

Keyona L. Banks, Baton Rouge; Darnisha A. Ruth, Baton Rouge; Eurefa Williams, Baker

COLLEGE OF SCIENCES AND ENGINEERING

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE

Biology

Joseph A. Boykins, Baton Rouge; Jadyn A. Hasley, Baton Rouge; Allison D. Jack, Baton Rouge; Klaryce N. James, Baton Rouge; Alockie R. Noel, Baker; Courtney L. Young, Baton Rouge

Chemistry

DeSean I. Franklin, Baker; Gaylon V. Pierce, Baker

Mathematics and Physics

Kellie M. Wilson, Baton Rouge

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN COMPUTER SCIENCE

Andre D. Coleman, Baton Rouge; Muhannad A. Elsanousy, Baton Rouge; Davonne D. Franklin, Baton Rouge; Malachi Hays, Baton Rouge; Anthony J. Richardson, Baton Rouge

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN CIVIL AND ENVIRONMENTAL ENGINEERING

Trevon D. Cooke, Baton Rouge; Cary J. Henderson, Baker; Carl E. Johnson, Baton Rouge; Michael A. Louis, Baton Rouge; Alvina T. Opusunju, Baton Rouge; J’naka I. Parker, Baton Rouge; Trinity L. Rivers, Baker; Pierre Sherrard, Baton Rouge; Faren G. Spooner, Baton Rouge; Jonathon R. Whisnant, Greenwell Springs; Clovis R. Williams, Baton Rouge; Benjamin Zeno, Baton Rouge

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING

Tre’van A. Jones, Baton Rouge; Brandon D. Noel, Baton Rouge

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN MECHANICAL ENGINEERING

Elijah S. Gwei, Baton Rouge; Kayura L. Jones, Baton Rouge; Durrell M. Joseph, Zachary; Harlie Kennerson, Baton Rouge; Joseph D. McGee Jr, Baton Rouge

NELSON MANDELA COLLEGE OF GOVERNMENT AND SOCIAL SCIENCE

BACHELOR OF ARTS

History

Fredrick K. Hamilton, Baker; David E. Johnson, Baton Rouge; Donald L. Jones, Baton Rouge; Aislinn Wheeler, Baton Rouge

Political Science

Perry E. White, Baton Rouge

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE

Psychology

Bianca D. Adams, Greenwell Springs; Quinetta E. Ardoin, Baton Rouge; Aishah A. Bazille, Baton Rouge; Kayla E. Chaney, Baton Rouge; Doris A. Chenier, Baker; Angeliea Y. Favorite, Baton Rouge; Aislin S. Foster, Baton Rouge; Tiffani B. Henderson, Zachary; Mikea L. Hooker, Baton Rouge; Tamala M. Jackson, Baton Rouge; Aspen A. Jenkins, Baton Rouge; Lyric S. Johnson, Baton Rouge; Nia C. Marsh, Baton Rouge; Andre’A T. Rowley, Baton Rouge

Sociology

Shannon D. Banda, Baton Rouge; Lacey Carney, Baton Rouge; Parco D. Cosey Jr., Baton Rouge*; Conika J. Goodson, Baton Rouge; Justine Mae G. Jasildo, Baton Rouge; Mandy J. Mckinsey, Baton Rouge; Liza M. Taylor, Zachary; Milesha R. Williams, Baker

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN CRIMINAL JUSTICE

Breanda K. Allen, Baton Rouge; Ava B. Chase, Baton Rouge; Angelynne M. Franklin, Baton Rouge; Donald L. Hogan, Baton Rouge; Damien D. Hunt, Baton Rouge; Teziona S. Keller, Slaughter; Chelsea London, Baton Rouge; Jonathan London, Baton Rouge; Brandon D. Riley, Baton Rouge; Irvin C. Sampson, Zachary

Timothy T. Thompson, Slaughter; Kayla Tucker, Baton Rouge

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN SOCIAL WORK

Jacqueline E. Bartley, Baton Rouge; Nia P. Colbert, Baton Rouge; Mary J. Coleman, Zachary; Michiko D. Gremillion, Baton Rouge; Danielle A. Gulley, Baton Rouge; Brittany Montgomery, Baton Rouge

DOLORES MARGARET RICHARD SPIKES HONORS COLLEGE

Davonne Franklin, B.S. in Computer Science; Kaitlen McClendon, B.S. in Agricultural Sciences; Nathaniel Hampton III, B.S. in Biological Sciences; Uniqua S. Nelson, B.S. in Biological Sciences; Keyarias Pegues, B.A. in Criminal Justice; Tierney D. Rowe; B.S. in Nursing; Shalyric Self, B.A. in Mass Communication

* Students that graduated previous semester

