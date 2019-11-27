The $14 admission fee for the Knock Knock Children's Museum will be reduced, or waived entirely, for hundreds of families in need with the help of a $10,000 grant from State Farm.
After the check presentation Nov. 19, State Farm agents painted a newly constructed playhouse in “Our Big Backyard” at the museum, 1900 Dalrymple Drive.
Since its opening in August 2017, the Knock Knock Children’s Museum has welcomed visitors from across Louisiana to play with a purpose in its 18 learning zones, designed to create teachable moments that connect children’s everyday experiences to learning, according to a news release.
“Interactive and imaginative play in the early years of childhood is critical to helping develop the way children learn, think, and see themselves in the world,” Knock Knock executive director Peter Claffey said. “One of our guiding principles is that Knock Knock be accessible to all. Our founders, board, staff, and volunteers have embraced this vision and sought out opportunities to break down any barriers to learning or accessing the museum."