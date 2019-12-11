Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge from Nov. 22-28:
70802
Building fire
500 block of North 25th Street. Property loss: $35,000. Contents loss: $10,000. Cause under investigation. Nov. 27.
1700 block of Government Street. Property loss: $1,000. Contents loss: $1,000. Cause undetermined after investigation. Nov. 22.
1900 block of East Thomas H. Delpit Drive. Property loss: $2,000. Contents loss: $500. Unintentional. Nov. 23.
Passenger vehicle fire
1800 block of Spanish Town Road. Property loss: $15,000. Intentional. Nov. 27.
Terrace Street. Property loss: $30,000. Contents loss: $1,000. Unintentional. Nov. 22.
Special outside fire, other
1900 block of East Thomas H. Delpit Drive. Cause, Other. Nov. 23.
70806
Building fire
5300 block of Jefferson Avenue. Property loss: $45,000. Contents loss: $20,000. Unintentional. Nov. 28.
70808
Fire, other
400 block of South Campus Drive. Contents loss: $30,000. Failure of equipment or heat source. Nov. 26.
Passenger vehicle fire
3100 block of College Drive. Property loss: $4,000. Contents loss: $1,000. Failure of equipment or heat source. Nov. 26.