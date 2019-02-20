More than 200 artifacts from the special collections of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library can be viewed online on Google Arts & Culture.
This new virtual exhibition enables users to see historic photographs, ephemera and many other treasures of the library at artsandculture.google.com/partner/east-baton-rouge-parish-library.
One interactive exhibit, curated by experts in the special collections department, tells the story of local African-American activists’ attempts to integrate the City Park swimming pool in 1963.
Highlights of the online exhibition are:
- An oral history with African-American activist and parish Metro Councilwoman Pearl George recorded by the YWCA in 1983.
- Images courtesy of The Advocate/Capital City Press.
- Photographs from the Baton Rouge Room vertical file making their digital debut.