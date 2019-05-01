The East Baton Rouge Master Gardeners Association will hold its first-ever Children’s Garden Festival from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at the LSU Agricultural Center’s Botanic Gardens at Burden, 4560 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge.
Admission is $10 per family vehicle and covers unlimited access to eight learning stations, according to a news release. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Advance registration is not necessary and parking is free, but no pets are allowed. Healthful snacks will be available.
Children can explore the world of bees, butterflies and other pollinators at the pollinator station; express their inner Picasso by dabbling with veggie art, get the dirt on soil and worms at the composting tent, and make pine cone feeders at the backyard bird center.
The naturalists who operate Wings of Hope Wildlife Sanctuary in Livingston will be on hand with some of their flighty friends. Children can also make “no-legged” friends at the snakes in the garden tent and visit the herb petting zoo. For $3, kids can plant a Mother’s Day gift to bring home.
The festival will be held next to the AgCenter’s model Children’s Garden, Herb Garden and the Oak Grove play area. Families are encouraged to make a day of it by visiting these free facilities and taking a self-guided stroll along the Trees and Trails nature walk.
For information on other EBRMGA activities, visit www.ebrmg.com.