Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge on April 5-11:

70802

Building fire

500 block of S. 16th Street. Property loss: $3,000. Contents loss: $2,000. Unintentional. April 8.

Dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire

3900 block of West Lakeshore Drive. April 11.

Fire, other

1900 block of West Belfair Drive. Property loss: $200. Unintentional. April 8.

Passenger vehicle fire

1700 block of May Street. Property loss: $20,000. Unintentional. April 5.

Trash or rubbish fire, contained

200 block of Main Street. April 5.

70808

Dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire

4400 block of Highland Road. April 7.

Hazardous condition, other

1200 block of Applewood Road. April 11.

Trash or rubbish fire, contained

2000 block of Avondale Drive. April 10.

70809

Hazardous condition, other

4600 block of North Boulevard. April 8.

View comments