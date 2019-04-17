Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge on April 5-11:
70802
Building fire
500 block of S. 16th Street. Property loss: $3,000. Contents loss: $2,000. Unintentional. April 8.
Dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire
3900 block of West Lakeshore Drive. April 11.
Fire, other
1900 block of West Belfair Drive. Property loss: $200. Unintentional. April 8.
Passenger vehicle fire
1700 block of May Street. Property loss: $20,000. Unintentional. April 5.
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
200 block of Main Street. April 5.
70808
Dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire
4400 block of Highland Road. April 7.
Hazardous condition, other
1200 block of Applewood Road. April 11.
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
2000 block of Avondale Drive. April 10.
70809
Hazardous condition, other
4600 block of North Boulevard. April 8.