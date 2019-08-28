Abraham, Rispone to face off at forum
The two Republican Gubernatorial front runners, Rep. Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone, will face off in a forum from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 5 at the Louisiana State Archives, 3851 Essen Lane.
Daniel Erspamer, CEO of the Pelican Institute for Public Policy will serve as moderator.
The forum is sponsored by the Louisiana Federation of Republican Women Region 6 Clubs, including, Ascension Republican Women, East Baton Rouge Republican Women, Livingston Parish Republican Women, Republican Women of Baton Rouge and Republican Women of Central.
The event, which features complimentary refreshments and a silent auction, is free and open to the public and guests are welcome. Due to the limited seating, reservations are required. RSVP at 1rsperdue@gmail.com.
Art Guild hosts River Road Show
The Art Guild of Louisiana's national juried "River Road Show" celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.
Seventy artworks were chosen from 349 entries by 121 artists representing 19 states. This collection of photos is a sampling of the show whose subjects range from Louisiana life to the mystical.
The show is free and runs through Sept. 19 at the Louisiana State Archives, 3851 Essen Lane. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the first Saturday of each month.
The guild will host a reception and awards presentation at 5 p.m. Aug. 29 at the archives. For more information, call (225) 930-7542 or visit artguildlouisiana.org.
Alleman family talk planned
Chad Leblanc, president of the Canary Islanders Heritage Society of Louisiana, will discuss "Allemans of Pierre Part," with a focus on the families of Edward and Ebdon Alleman, when the society meets from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge.
Alleman family members will join in the discussion, which is open to the public. To learn more about the group, visit www.canaryislanders.org or email president@canaryislanders.org.
Master Gardeners to discuss container gardening
Louisiana Master Gardeners will lead presentations on container gardening and plant propagation from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway.
Master Gardener Ken Wilson will lead off with a discussion of the essentials of successful container gardening, including container dimensions and information about fertilizing and watering. Handouts will cover container preparation and suggest flowering plants that work well in containers.
Next, Master Gardener Cathy Mayer will demonstrate various methods of plant propagation, giving participants an opportunity to make their own cuttings from a variety of plants, including succulents, herbaceous and woody plants.
The free presentations are part of the Library Series of the East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association. Registration is not required. The next Library Series program, scheduled for Sept. 26 at the Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, features talks on “Spice Up Your Garden with Fall Color” and “Landscaping for Birds and Other Wildlife.” For additional information on the 2019 EBRMG Library Series or the association’s other outreach activities, visit ebrmg.com.