Patrol Officer Donald Steele Jr. was selected as Baton Rouge Police Department's 2018 Baton Rouge law enforcement officer of the year by the Lt. Gen. Troy H. Middleton Chapter of The Military Order of the World Wars.
Steele accepted the chapter's Meritorious Service Award during a dinner celebration Jan. 8.
Steele came to Baton Rouge from Selma, Alabama, to attend Southern University on a football scholarship. He graduated in 2009 with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice administration, and he earned a master's degree in criminal justice investigations in 2015.
He joined the Baton Rouge Police Department in 2015, and he works in the uniform patrol division. His selection as officer of the year is based on his superior performance, dedication and ability to appropriate balance department goals with his civic duty, according to a news release.