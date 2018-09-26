The owners of Sherwood South Animal Hospital have opened South Baton Rouge Animal Hospital at 10090 Bluebonnet Blvd., Suite B.
The hospital offers companion animals primary care including X-rays, surgery and ultrasound. Pets' medical records are accessible at both South Baton Rouge and at Sherwood South, 3803 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., which offers 24/7 emergency care and overnight monitoring of hospitalized animals.
The owners and operators of South Baton Rouge Animal Hospital are Dr. Alfred G. Stevens and Dr. Stephen M. Lee Jr., who is general manager.
The operating hours for South Baton Rouge Animal Hospital are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday. For information, call (225) 367-1636.