Countdown to construction
Library officials are awaiting the launch of major renovations taking place at the Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, at 6222 Jones Creek Road.
The community is invited to two open house opportunities designed to share information about the upcoming construction process.
Residents can come to the library from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, July 15, and Tuesday, July 16, to meet and chat with members of the library administration and Jones Creek Regional Branch staff about the details of the renovation, including new floor plans, the phasing schedule and more.
Light refreshments will be served at each.
For more information about the open house opportunities, call (225) 231-3710. To learn more about the library and any of its free programs, events and resources, visit www.ebrpl.com.
Forum 35 plans education project
Forum 35's Public Education Project will be the beneficiary of "Uncorked: Stop & Sip the Rosé," set for 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. July 11 at Provisions on Perkins, 3535 Perkins Road, No. 400, Baton Rouge.
A wine tasting competition will involve teams of up to three people who provide three identical bottles of rosé: two for tasting and one for the winner's prize lot for the highest-scoring wine.
In addition to the wine competition, Forum 35 will give out door prizes, including wineglasses, donated items and experiences from local vendors. Visit Forum 35's Facebook event page for more information and previews of raffle experiences. Admission is $30 in advance at Forum35.org/Uncorked or $35 at the door.
Peoples Health plans wellness classes
All About Apps, led by Paige Hoffmeister, will be July 16 at Ochsner Medical Center-Baton Rouge, 17000 Medical Center Drive, in the hospital classroom on the first floor. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and the lecture at 9 a.m. Capacity is limited to 10 people. Make reservations by Thursday, July 4.
The same program will be offered July 26 at Parks and Recreation of Denham Springs, 30372 Eden Church Road. Registration starts at 11 a.m. with the lecture at 11:30 a.m. Capacity is limited to 16 people. Make reservations by July 24.
Reservations can be made by calling (800) 561-4127 or by visiting peopleshealth.com/wellness.