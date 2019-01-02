Episcopal School of Baton Rouge is accepting applications through Jan. 15 for two full-tuition scholarships to new rising ninth-grade students for the 2019-20 school year.
The Webster Scholars Program is open to bright and motivated eighth-grade students in good standing in a public, independent, charter, magnet, Catholic or parochial school, outside of the Baton Rouge Episcopal school system, according to a news release. The scholarships will be equal to 100 percent of tuition (excluding fees) for each of the student's four years in the Episcopal Upper School.
In addition to the Webster Scholars Program, Episcopal offers many partial tuition scholarships, such as the Lamar Scholars, and a range of financial assistance opportunities. The deadline to apply for Middle and Upper School admission and the scholarship program is Jan. 15. All scholarship applicants will undergo admission testing and an interview with select Episcopal faculty and staff. Award notifications will be announced Feb. 19. For information, visit www.episcopalbr.org.