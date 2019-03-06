The East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association will offer free presentations on lawn care and drip irrigation systems from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at the Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Registration is not required.
The evening begins with “The Down and Dirty of Lawn Care.” Master Gardener Susan Teddlie will emphasize spring activities for lawn care and review strategies for maintaining a healthy lawn throughout the year. Topics she will cover include the best turf grasses for sunny, shady and poorly drained areas; proper mowing heights; irrigation; herbicide and fertilizer application; and common lawn insects and their control.
“March is the perfect month to plant or repair a lawn,” Teddlie said.
Master Gardener Richard Babin will present the second talk of the evening, “Drip Irrigation Systems for Container Gardening.” This presentation will show participants how to plan, purchase and install a drip irrigation system for container gardens, according to a news release.
The next program in the association's Library Series of gardening presentations will be March 28 at the Main Library on Goodwood. That event will feature talks on “Wanted: Citizen Scientists in the Garden” and “Exotic Gingers.”
The association's plant sale will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 23 at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge. For information on the association's outreach activities, visit ebrmg.com.