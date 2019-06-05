The valedictorian of the Class of 2019 at Runnels School in Baton Rouge is Kayla Evans, and the salutatorian is Madison Sutton.
Among the 50 students receiving diplomas, 64% graduated with honors, with 11 students receiving the 4.0 Scholars Award for maintaining a perfect 4.0 GPA through all of their high school courses.
Graduating with honors were Madaleine Savannah Alessi, Carson Blaise Badinger, Haley Marie Brassard, Dylan Garrett Breaux, Collin Joseph Bueche, Hannah Grace Cassano, Seth Michael Chiasson, AnnaClaire Everett Courville, Jillian Grace Edmonson, Kayla Michelle Evans, Kalyee Haley Freiberger, Caroline Nicole Henning, Eric Minh Huygues, Amelia Myer Jennings, Anna Camille Kadi, Ryan Minh Lam, Ian Edward Lansing, Sydney Alexandra Markham, Daniel Patrick Mayeaux, Seth Daniel Miller, Alexander Norman Morgan, Hannah Noelle Page, Anna Claire Pousson, Micah Joy Roper, Anna Eileen Somerville, Madison Nicole Sutton, Aaron James Taliaferro, Emma Gail Tooraen, Sophia Isabella Torres, Rachel Grace Wehbe and Thomas Michael Worsham.
The other members of the Runnels Class of 2019 are Hannah Nicole Barback, London Ashley Deshotel, Camille Elizabeth Doucet, Ian Eugene Duke, Jesse Taylor Griffin, Avery Elizabeth Hamachek, Griffin Lee Kennedy, Trent Joseph King, Peterr Francis Lukinovich, Kayleigh Marie Nicholson, Tyler Ray Robbins, Alexis Blair Rogers, Blake Lyndon Siewert, Landon Joseph Simpson, Sarah Elizabeth Soileau, Spencer David Spivak, Steven David Spivak, Justin Douglas Taliaferro and Cade Matthew Tate.