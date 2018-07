Republican Women of Baton Rouge held its second annual fish fry on July 7 at Magnolia Care Center, the only licensed private veterans’ home in Louisiana. The all-male facility can house up to 10 residents. Pictured are, from left, Pat Cabral, President Cathy Craddock, Wanda Aizpurua, Faith Kennedy, Dina Leon, Linda Hull, Ute Cress, Verna Fletcher and Pam Myers. Republican Women members cooked for the veterans and donated money, clothing and personal care items.