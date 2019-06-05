Get out and fish
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is offering an incentive-based fishing experience with its Get Out and Fish Weekend Derby during Free Fishing Weekend.
Free fishing weekend provides an opportunity for anglers to fish without a fishing license on any of the state’s public waters. To encourage anglers to take advantage of this opportunity, any tagged catfish landed June 8-9 at a Get Out & Fish site is eligible for a prize sponsored by Berkley and Louisiana Fish Fry.
Tagged channel catfish will be stocked at 10 LDWF Get Out and Fish ponds across Louisiana. For information about the event including directions, reporting instructions, and derby rules, visit wlf.la.gov/get-out-and-fish-1.
Get Out & Fish Community Fishing sites to be stocked with tagged catfish include BREC’s Burbank Park in Baton Rouge and Sidney Hutchinson Park in Walker.
With the exception of free fishing weekend, anglers 16 and older must possess a Louisiana fishing license when fishing in any Louisiana public waters. Licenses are available for purchase online at la-web.s3licensing.com. By purchasing a fishing license, Louisiana receives matching funds from the Sport Fish Restoration Program for public fishing and boating access, fishing programs and education and fisheries management, according to a news release.
At the library
The East Baton Rouge Parish Library will host Friday Night Movies on the Plaza this summer at the Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The free series features "Moana" on June 14, "Black Panther" on June 21 and "The Lego Movie 2" on June 28. All movies start at 7 p.m. (225) 231-3750 or ebrpl.com
Traveling exhibit
The traveling exhibit, "ReTooled: Highlights of the Hechinger Collection," runs through Aug. 7 at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org
Get your tickets
- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of Disney's "Newsies," opening June 14 on the Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $30; $19 for students. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org
- Tickets are on sale for UpStage Theatre's summer comedy "Shades of Gray," opening June 15 on the Main Stage, 9401 Cortana Place, Cortana Mall Entrance No. 1. Tickets are $24. (225) 924-3774 or upstagetheatre.biz
- Tickets are on sale for New Venture Theatre's production of Disney's "Aladdin Jr." opening June 21 at the Claude L. Shaver Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Buiding, Dalrymple Drive. Tickets are $20; $15 for students. (225) 588-7576 or newventuretheatre.org