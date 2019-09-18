A Ride 'N' Roll skatepark competition will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at the BREC Perkins Road Extreme Sports Park, 7122 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge.
The event includes a BMX skatepark competition, skateboard competition and BMX dirt jump competition. At the end of the competition, the best rider and skater overall with the highest cumulative score across all events will be crowned King of the Park for the year. The top three competitors from each individual competition will receive awards as well. Registration for the contest will occur at the event prior to the competition's start.
This event is sponsored by local partners Capitol City Cyclery, Rukus and Drop In BMX and Skate.
For more information, email xsports@brec.org, visit the Perkins Road Extreme Sports Park or call (225) 766-9039.