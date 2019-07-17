Nominations closed July 9 for the 2019 Louisiana State Employees’ Retirement System Board of Trustees election.
Three seats were open for active members and two for retired members. An election will not be conducted this year as the number of nominations fill the open seats for both active and retired positions, according to a news release.
The three active members who will continue to serve are incumbent trustees: Thomas Bickham, undersecretary with the Department of Public Safety and Corrections; Judge William T. Kleinpeter of the City Court of Port Allen; and Shannon S. Templet, human resources director for the House of Representatives.
The two retired members earning seats are incumbent Virginia Burton, retired from the Louisiana Department of Revenue; and former LASERS board member Charles F. Castille, retired from the Department of Health and Hospitals.
Trustees serve four-year staggered terms with new terms beginning in January 2020.
The 13-member policymaking board has fiduciary oversight over LASERS. Members include six elected by active members, three elected by retired members, and four members, including the state treasurer, member of the House Committee on Retirement appointed by the speaker of the House, the chair of the Senate Committee on Retirement and the commissioner of administration.
LASERS administers a defined benefit pension plan that covers about 100,000 members.