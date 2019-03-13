About 1,500 people attended the Herb Day event that the Baton Rouge unit of the Herb Society of America held Feb. 23 at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden.
Attractions included classes, plant sales, music, food, an herb plant petting zoo and a Mardi Gras Mambo activity in which children potted herb plants and decorated their personal gardens with little critters, mushrooms and Mardi Gras beads.
The Baton Rouge unit is creating and maintaining two public herb gardens, one at AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden and the other a Sensory Garden at the Botanical Gardens at Independence Park. In April, it will be starting a Traiteur's (traditional Acadian healers) Garden at the Rural Life Museum. Herb Day raises the money to create, plant and maintain these gardens.