Permits issued in East Baton Rouge Parish from Nov. 9-15.
CELL TOWER
Lobdell Avenue 566: $30,000, Owner: Marchele Rowe. Total square footage not listed. New construction to install six antennas, three hybrid lines, a fiber line, new slab and equipment panel, new ice bridge, and power and cabinet on new H-frame. Issued Nov. 14.
North Harrell's Ferry Road 12187: $30,000, Owner: Marchele Rowe. Total square footage not listed. New construction to install six antennas, three hybrid lines, a fiber line, new slab and equipment panel, new ice bridge, and power and cabinet on new H-frame. Issued Nov. 14.
South Choctaw Drive 8900: $30,000, Owner: Marchele Rowe. Total square footage not listed. New construction to install six antennas, three hybrid lines, a fiber line, new slab and equipment panel, new ice bridge, and power and cabinet on new H-frame. Issued Nov. 14.
West Garfield Street 1019: $30,000, Owner: Marchele Rowe. Total square footage not listed. New construction/additions to existing cell tower site, including antennas, new slab and equipment panel, new ice bridge, and power and cabinet on new H-frame. Issued Nov. 14.
COMMERCIAL: ADDITION
East Industrial Avenue 7387: $42,000, Owner: Todd Nagel. Total square footage: 1,786. Addition of 1,786 square footage canopy structure added to existing 8,020 square footage building with existing canopy of 1,655 square footage to create building of 8,020 square footage with canopy for continued factory industrial-1 use. Issued Nov. 14.
Siegen Lane 6232: $75,900, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 5,168. Addition of a porch to store plumbing supplies, Group S-2 to an existing 37,000 square footage, fully sprinkled plumbing showroom and warehouse. Concrete slab existing, new drilled shafts; new total building area is 42,793 square footage. Issued Nov. 14.
COMMERCIAL: NEW
E Petroleum Drive 18212: $750,000, Owner: Shane Breaux. Total square footage: 7,556. New construction of office building 4 for single tenant use; on site with 6 existing buildings and parking. Issued Nov. 14.
COMMERCIAL: REMODEL
Florida Boulevard 7401: $120,000, Owner: Andy Wilson. Total square footage: 1,270. Renovation and change of occupancy from Business to Assembly occupying a portion of first floor for new fitness center adjacent to Lobby at Bon Carre Technology Center; reviewed as group B, business with occupant load less than 50. Issued Nov. 9.
Florida Boulevard 15500: $30,000, Owner: James Dupont. Total square footage: 12,608. Interior renovation to existing building and create two separate tenant spaces. This permit pertains to Suite A of 4,396 square footage for future business. Issued Nov. 13.
Government Street 3433: $164,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 14,714. Renovation of existing building with mezzanine for continued use as mercantile, retail drug store. Issued Nov. 13.
Jefferson Highway 7350: $110,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,650. Renovation of former suite 450 into two new spaces: 450-A of 2,650 square footage and unresolved space for future tenant: 450-B of 1,333 square footage. This permit is to create Suite 450-A for business use as golf instruction facility. Issued Nov. 13.
Jefferson Highway 7350: Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,333. Renovation of former suite 450 of 3,983 square footage into two new spaces: 450-A of 2,650 square footage and 450-B of 1,333 square footage unresolved space for future tenant. This permit is to create Suite 450-B for undetermined tenant and presumed business occupancy. Issued Nov. 13.
DEMOLITION
Eddie Robinson Drive 1322: Owner: Beverly Pace. Total square footage not listed. Demolition a single family resident. Issued Nov. 9.
Elite Drive 9555: Owner: Kieu Ngo. Total square footage not listed. Demolition a single story family resident. Issued Nov. 14.
South Acadian 1398: Owner: Vhillon Gurkirpa. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a single story car lot building. Issued Nov. 9.
POOL
Burden Lane 6620: $34,870, Owner: David Balhoff. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued Nov. 14.
Snowy Egret Court 15024: $54,950, Owner: Mark Hebert. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued Nov. 13.
RESIDENTIAL: ACCESSORY
Portwood Lane 23312, Zachary: $40,000, Owner: Jarrod Thrash. Total square footage not listed. Detached 50-foot x 40-foot workshop. Issued Nov. 13.
RESIDENTIAL: NEW
Goodwood Avenue 7033: $410,046, Owner: Lisa and Paul Bailey. Total square footage: 5,257. New single family residence. Issued Nov. 9.
Grand Way Avenue 2750: $350,000, Owner: Blake LeBlanc. Total square footage: 3,414. single family new residential construction. Issued Nov. 9.
Grand Way Avenue 2762: $300,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,622. Issued Nov. 14.
Grand Way Avenue 2807: $650,000, Owner: Bobby LeBlanc. Total square footage: 4,889. New single family residence. Issued Nov. 9.
Landis Drive 6072: $185,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,381. New single family residence. Issued Nov. 9.
Rose Meadow Drive 15559: $475,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. New single family residence. Issued Nov. 13.
RESIDENTIAL: REMODEL
Cedar Grove Drive 6621: $24,000, Owner: Prince Harris. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Nov. 9.
Cletus Drive 10354: $28,978.07, Owner: Esther Bucher. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Nov. 9.
Greencrest Drive 11035: $59,090.17, Owner: Ad Paynes. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Nov. 9.
Lanier Drive 3350: $52,300, Owner: Dennis Blackwell. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Nov. 9.
STRUCTURE MOVING
Lobelia Avenue 2798: Owner: Freddie Johnson. Total square footage not listed. House moving out of parish, two pieces. Issued Nov. 13.
Lupine Avenue 2537: Owner: Freddie Johnson. Total square footage not listed. House moving, in the parish. Issued Nov. 14.