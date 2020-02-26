A graduate of Sacred Heart of Jesus School and St. Joseph's Academy was crowned Feb. 8 as queen of the Louisiana Association of Fairs and Festivals.
Danielle Brianne Jones, who now attends LSU, participated in the association's pageant in Baton Rouge after being crowned queen of the Harvest Festival on False River in October
She is the daughter of Chip and Jennifer Jones of Port Allen and the sister of Desireé Jones. She is the granddaughter of James and Mary Alice Robert of Erwinville on her mother's side, and the granddaughter of Lula Jones of Lake Charles and the late Charles Jones Sr. on her father's side.
At LSU, Jones is double-majoring in business and in apparel design, textiles and merchandising, with a minor in film and television.
The association's pageant had 66 competitors representing various festivals across the state. As association queen, Jones will promote the association's mission at the state's fairs and festivals and will work with the LAFF board to promote association membership and Louisiana tourism.