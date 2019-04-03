Runnels School senior Anna Claire Pousson was selected to receive the 2019 Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award at Runnels and went on to win honors in the organization's scholarship program.
As an award recipient, Pousson was eligible to enter the DAR Good Citizens scholarship contest, which required the submission of a timed essay on the issues facing the United States as it moves forward as a nation.
"My essay focused on the problem of modern Americans losing sight of the nation’s core values that are included in the Constitution, such as equality for all," Pousson said.
Her essay won the Baton Rouge chapter contest and went on to capture first place in the South Central District. At a ceremony March 18, she was presented with a small scholarship and a certificate of achievement.
A violinist with the Runnels Orchestra since fourth grade, Pousson has been awarded a music scholarship to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where she plans to major in political science with a concentration in pre-law.
A Runnels student since preschool days, Pousson is the daughter of Christine and Martin Pousson.