Friends of the LSU Textile and Costume Museum held its annual meeting at the LSU Human Ecology Building on Sept. 15.
Pam Vinci, director of the LSU Textile and Costume Museum, presented the group's Distinguished Patron Award to Susan Hidalgo-Smith for her involvement and support of the museum for over 20 years. Vinci also shared the news that renovations will begin on a new and much enlarged space for the museum expected to open Spring 2020.
Guest speaker Dr. Chaunlan Liu, faculty member of LSU’s Department of Textiles, Apparel Design, and Merchandising, announced an upcoming exclusive exhibition that will highlight traditional Chinese costume and inspired creative designs by Jiangnan University students to be shown at the LSU Union Art Gallery from Oct. 25 through Nov. 3.