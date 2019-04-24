The Froeba’s Hope team in the Anna’s Grace Quarter Marathon on March 24 included almost 40 runners, including 10 students from St. Michael the Archangel High School, where Emily Froeba is campus minister and teaches religion.
The quarter marathon raised money for the Anna’s Grace Foundation, which provides financial and emotional support for people who have experienced a miscarriage, stillbirth or loss of a child under one year of age.
“It is awesome to see our students and many of their parents come out to support a group that is making a difference for so many families and the unborn,” Froeba said, according to a news release. “We had one of the largest teams out there, and some of our students were top finishers.”
Senior Jeffrey Brignac placed first in the 6.5-mile race out of all ages, maintaining a sub-six-minute mile pace. Coming in second was senior Adam Callegan, who said he enjoyed racing for a special cause. “The race wasn't easy, but then you remember that it is for a good cause, and it helps you finish strong,” he said. “We did the race to show our support for Mrs. Froeba and all the other parents who have lost children due to miscarriages.”