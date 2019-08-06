During LSU's summer commencement, 23 students graduated with honors, including two students who received a University Medal for graduating with the highest undergraduate grade-point average in the class.
The University Medalists included Laura Lynette Tracy, a native of LaPlace, who graduated from the College of Humanities & Social Sciences; and Chanelle Rose Trahan, of Baton Rouge, who graduated from the College of Humanities & Social Sciences.
Among the university’s 609 graduates were 16 LSU faculty and staff members. Of the 16 employees who graduated, one received a bachelor’s degree, one received a graduate certificate, seven earned master’s degrees and seven earned doctoral degrees.
August 2019 graduates included:
East Baton Rouge Parish
College of Agriculture
Baton Rouge: Morgan Elizabeth Gonzales, Madison Marie Lachney, Charlotte Elaine Russell
College of Art & Design
Baton Rouge: Monica Olivares
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Baton Rouge: Nicholas Paul Dufour, Yuri Vukojevic
College of Engineering
Baton Rouge: Zachary Allen Gray, Gracie Anne Hastings, Douglas Carey Hoy, Nicholas J. Manley, Sean David Simmons, Andrew Ross Thornton, Connor James Tiersch
College of Human Sciences & Education
Baton Rouge: Julia Gail Bachman, Preston Geil Caldwell, Eukira Ashlei Charmaine Hunter, LaTyra LaRai Jackson, Ciarra Lea McNeely, Tyrie Kenard Norman, Christopher Paul Reid, Ellen Elizabeth Richard, Dominique Maura Travieso, Jeffrey S. Wittenbrink
Zachary: Tiara Rochelle Spann
College of Humanities and Social Sciences
Baton Rouge: Da'Janae Shantell Arnaud, Darius Dominique Atkins, Bisma Ilyas Bobat, Joshua Adam Boyd, Dakota Marie Dispensire, Hannah Dale Duke, Jeffrey Allen Eichholz, Lauren Elizabeth Hebert, Mary Nicole Hughes, Jarvis Devante Joseph, Olivia Grace Kiger, Lee Daniel Landry, Sarah Catherine Landry, Alex Tyler LeJeune, Trent Michael Manning, Rachel Nicole Misher, William Hartman Murphy, Dominic John Palmintier II, Lawton Andrew Perret, Victoria Rose Rawlins, Mia Lauren Sanchas, Chanelle Rose Trahan, Michael Wren Williams,
Zachary: Morgan Lucille McKey
College of Science
Baton Rouge: Olivia Grace Neyland, Gabriel Adan Sanchez, Samuel Macwilliam Schwartz, Kevin Matthew Starkey, Bradley Eaton Thornton
Zachary: Ashlyn Brionne Washington
Graduate School
Certificate
Baton Rouge: Christine Elaine Griffith, Christianne Leah Ricard
Master's
Baton Rouge: Osama Abdellatif Amous, Hannah Lane Boutwell, Nicole Denise Butler, Tovah Marie Di Meglio Cowan, Anna E Dow, Victor Fernandez-Kim, Matthew Clay Freeman, Xia Guan, Travis Joseph Honore', Susannah Maureen Jaques, Roya Janae Lede', Richard John Madigan, Rochelle Lichter Mullenix, Roshan Kumar Nepal, Lewis Carroll Peters,II, Kwadernica Cheron Rhea, Lee Thomas Rouse, Adam Dennis Rudd, Adrienne Renfrow Sanders, Arian Dokht Shahmirza, Hunter Joseph Shows, Hanif Rauf Soysal, Michaela Patricia Stone
Central: Brandie Granata Gilchrist
Zachary: Emily Brooke Flanders
Doctorate
Baker: Verna Marie Richard
Baton Rouge: Rachel Lorraine Bradley, Cristina Cossich, Chandra L. Joseph, Kelsie Marie Krafton, Mahdi Mehrtash, Sarah Emily Ragona, Shayan Shams, Michaela Patricia Stone
Zachary: Kathleen Alyse Winn