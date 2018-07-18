Youths followed the second star to the right and straight on till morning as they presented three performances of Disney’s “Peter Pan JR.” on June 28-29.
The performances in The Runnels School’s Gladys Hague Runnels Theatre were the culmination of the Runnels Summer Production Camp, held in association with Third Wheel Theatre. Theater professionals and educators Neena McLain, Jorge Ponjuan and Cristin Ponjuan directed the shows that featured 54 campers in grades two to 10 from Runnels and other area schools.
Featured performers included Sammie Schilling, Phoebe Koontz, Molly Bush, Ethan Ly, Harper Guay, Sofia Dodd, Josh Freeman, Gibson Guay, Thomas Worsham, Sophia Horridge, Sarah Golda and Eddie Tunis.
Camp counselors Madaleine Alessi, Jacques Desporte, Camille Doucet, Sophie Edwards, Taylor Koontz, Peter Lukinovich, Madisyn McAlister, Dino Pellissier, Tyler Robbins, Sophia Torres and Landon Simpson handled backstage duties.
Additional hands in seeing “Peter Pan JR.” come to life on stage included Jorge Ponjuan as vocal director, Cristin Ponjuan as choreographer, Madalyn Arboneaux as stage manager, Neena McLain with lights, Kate Kelfstrom on the sound board and Madisan Milam with costume management.
More than 600 campers from Boys and Girls Clubs of Baton Rouge also attended two special daytime performances of “Peter Pan JR.”
Next summer’s production is Disney’s “High School Musical.”