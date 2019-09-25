ExxonMobil has awarded 13 local teachers representing all nine school districts in East Baton Rouge Parish a total of $25,000 in grants to bring science, technology, engineering and mathematics to life in their classrooms.
More than 1,300 students will benefit from the grants, which will fund project-based learning models, such as 3D printing, in the classrooms that need it most.
“The workforce of the future will require at the least a basic understanding of science, technology, engineering and math, especially as data and data analytics becomes the universal language for economic, technical and social solutions,” said Angela Zeringue, ExxonMobil Plastics Plant manager. “These STEM grants reflect ExxonMobil’s position that all students should have an equal opportunity to learn these fundamental subjects to access pathways into careers both within and beyond the fields of STEM.”
Funding from the STEM teacher grants will cover the costs of a variety of evidence-based projects such as VEX Robotics, multisensory STEM activities and The Passion Project modeled after Google’s Genius Hour.
“There is a wealth of creativity and potential for STEM innovation to transform the lives of our students while building a larger and more diverse workforce for our region and state,” said Kim Fossey, STEM education consultant and strategist. “I am thankful companies like ExxonMobil make these opportunities possible for the next generation of leaders.”
To ensure long-term viability of the proven curriculum, ExxonMobil will host a Best Practices Summit in 2020 for educators with successful projects to share best practices with other teachers in the region.
Grant recipients for the 2019-20 school year are:
- Brady Adamowicz, Lee High School
- Barbara Araneda, Belaire Magnet High School
- Elizabeth Callegan and Cheryl Donnelly, Woodlawn Elementary School
- Angela Clare, Westdale Heights Academic Magnet School
- Laura D’Artois, Magnolia Woods Elementary School
- Aralynn Davis, Tara High School
- Tomara Espinoza, Merrydale Elementary School
- Lorie Gaubert, Southeast Middle School
- Katrice Hall, Westdale Heights Academic Magnet School
- Kirsten Hickingbottom, Scotlandville Pre-Engineering Magnet Academy School
- Dr. Marie Smith, Wildwood Elementary School
- John Underwood, Baton Rouge Magnet High School.