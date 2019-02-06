Louisiana Public Broadcasting is calling for entries for short films from local filmmakers. The films submitted will be nominated for inclusion in the eighth annual PBS Online Film Festival.
The 2019 PBS Online Film Festival will take place in the summer, but entries must be submitted to Louisiana Public Broadcasting by Monday, Feb. 18, according to a news release.
To enter, filmmakers should send a link of their film to filmfest@lpb.org so it can be reviewed. In addition, please include the title of the film, the filmmakers’ contact information, plus a two- to three- sentence description of the film. Films should be 3 to 15 minutes in length, and can be fiction or nonfiction.
The most appropriate films for the festival are those who have creative or compelling storytelling, as well as high-quality production. If selected, filmmakers will be required to adhere to technical requirements for the festival, as well as submit additional information about their film upon request.
If you have questions about the requirements for the festival, send them to filmfest@lpb.org.