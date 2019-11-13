Moscow Ballet's North American tour coming to Baton Rouge
Tickets are on sale for the Moscow Ballet’s 27th annual North American tour of the Great Russian Nutcracker coming to Baton Rouge. The performance is at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 in the LSU Union Theater.
Along with 36 dancers, the show features fanciful flying puppets created in South Africa, including the Dove of Peace, the Firebird and the new Peacock with a tail opening 8 feet across to reveal its vibrant colors.
Theatrical designer Valentin Fedorov, prodigy of the Bolshoi Theater’s acclaimed Valery Leventhal, created a 12-foot-tall dancing unicorn, elephant, bull and bear puppets.
Also in the show are European-style Toy Theatre and rod puppets, which were created in Prague, a city with centuries-long history of puppetry. And from St. Petersburg, the birthplace of Russian ballet, comes Moscow Ballet’s period-perfect costumes and hand-painted sets created by Wes Anderson and concept designer Carl Sprague.
There's also a rose-shooting cannon and a Hurdy Gurdy man, with a dancing ballerina as an ornamental touch.
For tickets, visit nutcracker.com/your-city/get-tickets/baton-rouge.
Cranksgiving collects food for area residents
Bike Baton Rouge will hold its Cranksgiving food drive at noon Sunday, Nov. 17, on the dog park side of City-Brooks Community Park, 1442 City Park Ave., in Baton Rouge.
Cranksgiving started in New York City in 1999, and there are now nearly 80 independently organized events around the world. Participants register at the start location and are given a shopping list and a selection of grocery stores to bike to in any order they choose. They bring their haul to the finish line; donated food items go directly to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
For information, visit bikebr.org/cranksgiving.
Flower show and tea
The Baton Rouge Garden Club’s Standard Flower Show & Tea is set for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Baton Rouge Garden Center, 7950 Independence Blvd.
The theme is “Paddle Boats and Pirogues” for the free event.
Tickets on sale
Tickets are on sale for New Venture Theatre's "Black Nativity," opening Dec. 13 in the Claude L. Shaver Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building, on Dalrymple Drive. (225) 588-7576 or newventuretheatre.org.