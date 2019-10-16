Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge from Oct 4-10:
70802
Building fire
1300 block of Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive. Property loss; $30,000. Intentional. Oct. 5.
1900 block of E. Tennessee Street. Property loss; $40,000. Contents loss; $5,000. Cause under investigation. Oct. 7.
2600 block of Washington Avenue. Unintentional. Oct. 9.
Passenger vehicle fire
1200 block of North Street. Oct. 9.
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
900 block of North 49th Street. Oct. 5.
70808
Hazardous condition, other
300 block of McDonald Avenue. Oct. 10.
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
Boone Drive. Oct. 9.